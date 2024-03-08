Cody Rhodes receives great praise from WWE Hall of Famer following The Rock's heel turn 

Cody Rhodes' momentum heading into WrestleMania XL has caused a change of plans. Originally returning as a babyface, The Rock was made to turn heel after a large majority of WWE fans wanted to see The American Nightmare in The Great One's position. Nonetheless, The Rock has done a great job as a heel and has made sure that he pulls out all the stops to justify his character's decisions.

At the same time, it is equally important to realize how big of a deal it is for Cody to have turned the crowd against The Rock, of all people. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was sure to acknowledge Cody's contribution to the entire situation and mentioned that he was proud of him. Page and Rhodes have a long history, having worked together in different parts of their lives.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, DDP expressed his thoughts on the current storyline and broke down why it was so special.

"The Rock - he's the biggest star in the world and he's one of us. For him to even continue to be involved in wrestling's a pretty d**n big deal, and now he's sitting on the board of TKO [Group Holdings]. They wanna cheer Rock but I'm not here for that. We're here to kick their a**. I'm so proud of Cody [Rhodes] because you can only imagine what's going on behind the scenes," Diamond Dallas Page said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare in the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes will share the ring with The Rock

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, after having heard enough from The Rock, Cody Rhodes gave a challenge to The Great One, daring him to compete in a singles match. However, The American Nightmare did not exactly get what he wanted, as the Hollywood megastar suggested a tag team match instead. With added stakes, the potential WrestleMania 40 Night One encounter could prove to be a make or break for Rhodes.

If Cody and Seth Rollins lose the potential tag team match, Rhodes' match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two would be contested under "Bloodline Rules." However, if Rhodes and Seth were to win, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner would get a chance to finish his story without any interference from The Bloodline.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

