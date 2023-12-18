Cody Rhodes reveals he was in a state of trance ahead of important WWE match

Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania 40 is one of the most anticipated stories for the WWE Universe. The former AEW star is heavily favored by the fans to finally put an end to the reign of The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows.

The first step towards another WrestleMania main event for The American Nightmare is to win the Royal Rumble match. Henceforth, his official entry announcement makes the upcoming contest an important one in his career.

Up there among the significant matches of arguably Cody's entire wrestling career is the first encounter between him and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. In response to a fan claiming that the moment "changed everything" for Rhodes, the latter wrote on Twitter/X:

"Everytime this pops up I am amused at how in a trance I was until the explosions behind me. Just a wall of sound. Great memory."

Rhodes went on to win his first WWE match in six years. In fact, one can safely say this the success of his rivalry with Rolliat put him above every other superstar on the roster as the frontrunner for a Royal Rumble win earlier this year, despite being out of action for several months prior.

Cody Rhodes will face a former Royal Rumble winner in a Bull Rope match at a WWE live event

Shinsuke Nakamura has targeted The American Nightmare of late. The two faced each other last Monday Night on RAW in a bout that ended in disqualification, favoring Rhodes. The King of Strong Style is not yet done with the latter.

Michael Kay of ESPN broke the news on X/Twitter that Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match at the WWE Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden on December 26.

During the summer, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III was rumored to have the aforementioned stipulation. On account of the significance it has in the Rhodes Family, a section of the fanbase feels that it is something WWE should use on television in a high-profile match.

Do you think Reigns vs. Rhodes II should feature the Bull Rope stipulation if that is the WrestleMania 40 main event? Sound off in the comments section below!