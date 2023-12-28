Cody Rhodes shares four-word reaction to major honor outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared his reaction to a major honor he received outside of the Stamford-based company.

ESPN named The American Nightmare as the Male Wrestler of the Year during their Pro Wrestling 2023 Awards. The 38-year-old beat some top names for the award. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared the second spot in a three-way tie with AEW stars MJF and Will Ospreay.

The former Intercontinental Champion shared his reaction to the honor on Twitter. He reshared a post mentioning his win at the Pro Wrestling Awards and left a message to the entire wrestling world. Cody Rhodes claimed that he was just getting started:

"🏆nice “…just getting started…" he wrote.

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a feud against Shinsuke Nakamura. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how long this rivalry will continue.

WWE legend Mick Foley names Cody Rhodes as his pick to win the Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to air from St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. Last year's winner of the Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes, declared himself for the bout on the November 27 edition of RAW.

The former AEW Star chose to go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Despite an amazing showing, the challenger fell short after interference from the members of The Bloodline.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley picked Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The 58-year-old stated that it would be the perfect ending to The American Nightmare's story. He also addressed the disappointment among fans following Cody's loss to The Tribal Chief:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

CM Punk had also teased a potential match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows after winning the Royal Rumble Match. It will be interesting to see the former AEW stars come face to face to earn an opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

