Cody Rhodes' two-word for his appearance on a special episode of SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is usually seen on RAW, but last night was an exception as The American Nightmare made an appearance on WWE SmackDown. After last night's episode, Cody took to Twitter to send a two-worded message for his segment.

Last night saw WWE's Tribute to the Troops edition of the blue brand. The show takes place every year and is WWE's way of honoring The US Military. The show ended with Randy Orton and LA Knight beating The Bloodline in the main event.

Cody Rhodes made a special appearance on the show to address the WWE Universe. He spoke about the tradition of the show and thanked the armed forces for their sacrifices. He also introduced the military drills team for a performance before leaving the ring. The former AEW star took to his Twitter handle to send out a two-worded message to let the WWE Universe know how he felt about being a part of the show.

Why did Cody Rhodes seem to have a problem with CM Punk's promo on SmackDown?

CM Punk was a part of WWE SmackDown last night. He returned to the promotion after nine years and changed the landscape of the business. He showed up on WWE RAW last week and cut a short promo due to the lack of time. However, on the blue brand, management ensured that he got the right amount of air time.

In his promo on WWE SmackDown, CM Punk addressed a host of topics. He addressed the talent that WWE has and took a shot at AEW as well. Punk also called out Roman Reigns and spoke about Seth Rollins not wanting him around. The Second City Saint then stated that he would enter the Royal Rumble and wanted to finish his own story by headlining WrestleMania.

CM Punk claiming to win the Royal Rumble didn't bode well with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare confronted Punk, stating that he would also be trying to win the 30-man elimination match to finish his story.