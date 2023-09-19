Rhea Ripley was absent from WWE RAW tonight. Dominik Mysterio was present on this week's episode of the red brand, where he interrupted Cody Rhodes' promo at the beginning of the show. He spoke about Mami's absence and gave the kayfabe explanation behind it. However, another real reason was she was not present.

Nia Jax attacked Ripley after her match against Raquel Rodriguez last week. She has since not been present on SmackDown either, something that WWE noted. They officially explained that she was injured.

Tonight on RAW, Dominik gave the same explanation, saying that his "Mami" was injured due to the attack. So, she needed some time away from the ring to recover.

While Rhodes took the opportunity to mock Dominik's relationship with Ripley, talking about the connection between her and Jey Uso. Despite all that, is that really why Rhea Ripley is not on RAW?

At this time, Rhea Ripley is back in Australia with her real-life fiance Buddy Murphy. She was spending time with her family, and the two were even at a Football game at the MCG.

The star has been present for most shows in the past several months and is enjoying some time off.

