Dominik Mysterio has hilarious reaction to Rhea Ripley challenging male WWE legend

Current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently reacted to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley calling out a Hall of Famer.

Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship, and Ripley currently performs on RAW.

Her popularity has grown tremendously since joining The Judgment Day faction on the red brand. The Eradicator's odd romance with Dominik Mysterio has made the Women's World Champion even more compelling to the WWE Universe. She has been dominant thus far as champion and successfully defended the title this past Monday night against Raquel Rodriguez.

Dominik Mysterio took to social media today to react to Ripley's recent claims that she wants a match against Rey Mysterio. Dirty Dom seemingly would not be opposed to the bout and shared a GIF of a "kick his a**!" chant from the popular Rick and Morty TV series.

Rhea Ripley challenges WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

The current Women's World Champion recently challenged multiple male superstars to a singles match, including Rey Mysterio.

Ripley has helped guide The Judgment Day to new heights in the company. Damian Priest and Finn Balor have had issues with each other for the past few months, but The Eradicator stepped in and solved the tensions between the two stars, and now the duo are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. She has helped Dominik Mysterio become NXT North American Champion, and there seemingly isn't anything she cannot do.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley challenged multiple male superstars to a singles match. She noted that she has a lot of dream opponents but would love the opportunity to beat some sense into Rey Mysterio.

"I've got a lot of male dream opponents. Obviously, I would love to beat some sense into Dom's deadbeat father. I think me versus Rey Mysterio would be absolutely amazing, and I would put him in his place." [From 03:20 – 03:34]

Ripley has dominated the women's division since arriving on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see if she ever does get the opportunity to battle Rey Mysterio in a match on WWE television.

