Dominik Mysterio shares bold two-word claim following WWE Fastlane

Dominik Mysterio wasn't on the card for WWE Fastlane, but he was part of the show since he was at ringside to watch Finn Balor and Damian Priest lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Mysterio won back his NXT North American Championship last week to get back into the good graces of Rhea Ripley, but the status of the group following Fastlane remains unknown.

Following his brief appearance at Fastlane, Dominik Mysterio has taken to Instagram to claim that he is the "Youngest Veteran."

Mysterio has been around the business his whole life and first appeared on WWE TV when he was eight years old, which could be why he believes that he's already a veteran at the age of 26.

Over the past few months, Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have become the two of the most popular stars in the business, with the son of Rey Mysterio becoming one of the most hated heels. His role in The Judgment Day has allowed him to push forward the character that was always inside and now he appears to have embraced his role as a villain.

Will The Judgement Day implode on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in what would have presumably been the easiest path to a World Championship win after Seth Rollins eked out a win against Shinsuke Nakamura. This would've also made up for losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships earlier that night.

There will be a lot for The Judgment Day to address this week on RAW and it could lead to Priest either quitting the group or several members going their separate ways.

Rhea Ripley has looked to push for more power in recent weeks and she could head over to SmackDown to align with Roman Reigns.

