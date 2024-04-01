"Don't fall for his tricks" - Rhea Ripley warns Dominik Mysterio about current champion's latest update

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are the most talked about couple in WWE currently. The two WWE Superstars are used to making headlines whenever they appear on shows and are always looking out for each other. Now, Mami took to her social media account to warn Dominik about Logan Paul's latest development.

Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio go way back. The Mysterios were Paul's first opponents in WWE. Paul teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 on his debut and won the match against Rey Mysterio and his son. Since then, their paths have never crossed.

Recently, The Maverick took to his social media account to introduce his fans to PRIME's Fried Chicken. Rhea Ripley took to X to let Dominik know about her thoughts on the new flavor.

"@DomMysterio35 don’t fall for his tricks. I’ll take you out to get some REAL chicken tendies!" wrote Ripley.

Are Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley a part of WrestleMania XL?

With WrestleMania XL right around the corner, the WWE Universe is excited to see their favorite stars in action. Rhea Ripley will walk into the Show of Shows as the Women's World Champion. The Eradicator claimed the title at WrestleMania 39 after beating Charlotte Flair in a grueling match.

Since then, the Australian superstar has solidified her reign via multiple successful title defenses, However, Mami will arguably face her sternest test at The Showcase of the Immortals this year in the form of Becky Lynch.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he will be teaming up with Santos Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tag-team match. Last year, Dirty Dom went one-on-one with his father and came up short. He will be looking to finally get the better of his father at the Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

