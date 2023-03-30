Create

"End of 2024," "I'm not ready" - Fans react to WWE veteran potentially retiring from in-ring competition in the coming two years

WWE is headed for Stand &amp; Deliver and WrestleMania 39!
WWE Superstars often continue their wrestling journey even after retiring from in-ring competition by becoming an on-screen personality or taking their talents somewhere else. However, fans reacted to the recent news regarding Rey Mysterio, who expressed his interest in possibly hanging up his boots at the age of 50.

In 2018, Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble event and shocked the WWE Universe. He later returned to the company on a full-time basis. Mysterio's son Dominik began appearing on WWE television the following year and assisted his father on numerous occasions.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Master of 619 will enter the WWE Hall of Fame. He later revealed a possible timeline for when he would officially retire from in-ring competition. Fans were heartbroken by the news and had mixed reactions regarding his eventual retirement.

Check out some of the reactions:

Rey Mysterio plans on retiring at age 50 https://t.co/qTbEcl63po
@WrestlingWCC 2 more years left man we are going to miss Rey
@WrestlingWCC Still 2 years left but I'm not ready 😭😭
@WrestlingWCC I have two years to see a live show 😅
@WrestlingWCC It’s time for Rey to take a step back and host a Hispanic group where he is the mentor. Bring LDF under his wing and elevate them to the final level to solidify the future of Lucha in the WWE.
Rey Mysterio is retiring at end of 2024. Cherish him while we still have him in the ring. #ThankYouReyMysterio @WWE @reymysterio
Rey Mysterio is definitely retiring.
@WrestlingWCC What else has this man have to prove hes literally done everything.
@WrestlingWCC I wonder if he will end his career mask less
@WrestlingWCC He still has 2 years left, let’s enjoy it while we can folks
@WrestlingWCC He had a hell of a career in wwe

It will be interesting to see when Mysterio's final match will take place and who the opponent will be.

Rey Mysterio is set to face his son Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last year, Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable when he turned on his long-time tag team partner and father, Rey Mysterio, to align with The Judgment Day.

Later, Dom and Rhea Ripley brutally took out The Master of 619, which forced him to change brands. However, The Judgment Day followed the veteran to the blue brand.

Last week, Dominik crossed the line when he disrespected his mother and Rey Mysterio's wife, Angie. This led to Rey finally punching his son in front of a live crowd to defend his wife's honor.

Later, he accepted Dominik's challenge for WrestleMania 39, and the two will face each other in a singles match at the SoFi Stadium. It will be interesting to see which Mysterio walks out of Hollywood with the win.

What are your thoughts on Rey and Dominik Mysterio's feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

