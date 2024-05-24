Ex-WWE manager in awe of AJ Styles' recent physical transformation

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette is impressed by AJ Styles's stellar physical improvement. The Phenomenal One returned to the company late last year after being put out of action by the Bloodline.

After his return, Styles has been focused on winning championship gold. His physical change has been a major talking point as the 46-year-old wrestling veteran looks to be in the best shape of his life.

In a recent clip from the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager claimed that Styles has become more interesting with the darker heelish gimmick. He pointed out how the star had gained a lot of muscle mass since his return.

Cornette questioned how Styles could continue his high-flying move set despite gaining so much muscle and admired his athleticism.

"He's going deeper and darker within his own persona... I don't know how he can do the flying sh*t still, at that thickness. But he's amazing athletically." [From 2:33 - 2:48]

AJ Styles has been on a losing streak

It has been tough going for AJ Styles since his return. The Phenomenal One lost some major matchups this year and slipped down the ranks of WWE.

At the Royal Rumble, he got a title opportunity when he competed in a Fatal Four-Way match featuring the then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. However, Styles could not make this opportunity count.

He lost to LA Knight at WrestleMania XL and then lost a title match for the WWE Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at Backlash. Styles and Rhodes put on a barnburner of a match for the fans in France, but the Phenomenal One ended up on the losing side.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, AJ Styles was eliminated in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament as he lost to Randy Orton on the May 10 episode of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Styles can quickly turn around his fortune in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.