Ex-WWE star decided to show off his title belt in a bar; ended up losing $500

An ex-WWE star got into major trouble after he decided to show off his championship belt in a bar.

Maven recently answered tons of most Googled wrestling questions on his official YouTube channel. The pro-wrestling veteran had a blast answering questions and the video currently sits at 120k+ views.

One question that Maven stumbled upon was whether wrestlers get to keep their title belts. Maven revealed that wrestlers get to take the belts to their homes as long as they are champions. He then revealed a hilarious story about how he got in trouble the one time he brought his Hardcore title into a bar.

"I almost got in trouble the first time I took it out to show all my buddies, because at that given moment, I was the only Hardcore Champion. I thought that was pretty cool. So I took it out to a bar. That night, I was parked in a spot I probably shouldn't have been, because I thought, I was great. And my car got towed and I had a flight the next morning to go out and defend the Hardcore Championship. Not having that belt on the flight for that show was not an option. I had to wake up the lot owner. I had to pay him $500 to get my car out of the lot and I made my flight. My wallet was a little thinner but I learned a valuable lesson that night," Maven remarked. [3:22-4:04]

Maven was a three-time WWE Hardcore Champion

In addition to being the first-ever Tough Enough winner, Maven was a three-time WWE Hardcore Champion. Unfortunately, he didn't win any other title in the company.

Maven was certainly a talented individual, and could probably have done well as an upper mid-card act on RAW/SmackDown. He was let go by WWE in 2005, after which he competed on the independent scene for a good while.

