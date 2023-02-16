Create

Fans angry at Lana for her Valentine's Day message to Miro

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 16, 2023 17:16 IST
Lana sent a message to Miro on Valentine
Lana is a former WWE Superstar

Lana, aka CJ Perry's recent tweet to Miro, didn't sit well with a lot of fans judging by the responses she received.

CJ Perry and Miro were both WWE mainstays at one point in their careers. While The Redeemer currently works for AEW, Perry hasn't set foot inside the ring since her WWE exit in 2021. The two stars have been married for about seven years now.

On Valentine's Day this year, Lana sent a tweet to Miro that seemed off to many fans. She stated in her message that even though she can buy flowers for herself, she thanks Miro for sending her roses from Bulgaria.

Even though I can buy myself flowers, thank you @ToBeMiro for the beautiful roses on #ValentinesDay all the way from Bulgaria. #NYFW https://t.co/1yKFy1dYgN

Here are some of the reactions that Lana's tweet received:

@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro What a cruel thing to say
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro That is disrespectful but okay
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro What a weird way of saying thank you
@bertybii @TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro Exactly..it looked so cringe to read .
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro What an odd response to a romantic gesture! 🤔
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro Average pheminist 🤡
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro Sounds like you’re friend zoning your own husband

She also received a bunch of heartfelt responses from her ardent fans:

@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro You’re a lucky girl. Got one handsome looking husband
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro Happy Valentine's Day to two ❤️😊
@TheCJPerry @ToBeMiro HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY MY GIRL!💖
@TheCJPerry Happy valentine's day dear

Miro also responded to Lana's tweet

Miro also noticed his wife's tweet and responded to the same. He had the following to say to her:

"Duly noted."
Duly noted twitter.com/TheCJPerry/sta…

Miro has been with AEW since mid-2020. Since late 2021, he has wrestled only four matches for the promotion. Last year, Dave Meltzer said the following about the former TNT Champion's absence from AEW TV:

“In September, Tony Khan came to Miro and he had this idea which would go to a match on the November pay-per-view [Full Gear]. And he [Miro] didn’t want to do it. A lot of the people that come from WWE are very leery – obviously Bryan Danielson being the exception – about doing jobs. And then it becomes very difficult to book when you don’t really wanna do programs where you’re gonna lose." [H/T WrestleTalk]

As for Perry, she has been quite busy with other ventures since her WWE release in 2021 and regularly shares updates with her fans on her Instagram handle. She also attended a bunch of WWE events recently and shared videos on her Instagram stories.

What do you think? Did Perry's tweet to Miro seem a bit off to you as well? Share your take in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
