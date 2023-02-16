Lana, aka CJ Perry's recent tweet to Miro, didn't sit well with a lot of fans judging by the responses she received.

CJ Perry and Miro were both WWE mainstays at one point in their careers. While The Redeemer currently works for AEW, Perry hasn't set foot inside the ring since her WWE exit in 2021. The two stars have been married for about seven years now.

On Valentine's Day this year, Lana sent a tweet to Miro that seemed off to many fans. She stated in her message that even though she can buy flowers for herself, she thanks Miro for sending her roses from Bulgaria.

Here are some of the reactions that Lana's tweet received:

She also received a bunch of heartfelt responses from her ardent fans:

Miro also responded to Lana's tweet

Miro also noticed his wife's tweet and responded to the same. He had the following to say to her:

"Duly noted."

Miro has been with AEW since mid-2020. Since late 2021, he has wrestled only four matches for the promotion. Last year, Dave Meltzer said the following about the former TNT Champion's absence from AEW TV:

“In September, Tony Khan came to Miro and he had this idea which would go to a match on the November pay-per-view [Full Gear]. And he [Miro] didn’t want to do it. A lot of the people that come from WWE are very leery – obviously Bryan Danielson being the exception – about doing jobs. And then it becomes very difficult to book when you don’t really wanna do programs where you’re gonna lose." [H/T WrestleTalk]

As for Perry, she has been quite busy with other ventures since her WWE release in 2021 and regularly shares updates with her fans on her Instagram handle. She also attended a bunch of WWE events recently and shared videos on her Instagram stories.

