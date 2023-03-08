Former WWE staffer passes on Cody Rhodes, picks current champion for top honors (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich recently spoke about the top babyface of the year.

Over the last 12 months, some babyfaces in WWE have created huge ripples. Cody Rhodes arguably emerged as one of the top faces in the company after returning at WrestleMania 38. The likes of Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair also had a successful year and won championship gold.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Hugo mentioned that Bianca Belair would be his pick for the top babyface over the likes of Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Liv Morgan. He detailed that the RAW Women's Champion had to rub shoulders against the top stars of the division and still managed to create a niche for herself.

"Cody would've been my choice, but he was injured for most of the year. I like Drew, but I don't think the storylines helped him. He's so talented yet, it was like they really wasted his talent. I like Liv Morgan. But I have to go with Bianca. I believe that Bianca Belair had to overcome some of the top women in her division. Big star power - Ronda, to Becky, to Charlotte, and yet with her own style she was able to conquer a top spot." He continued, "I think if she doesn't mess up, she can create a legend. She is such a freaking athlete." [From 24:04 - 25:15]

You can watch the full show here:

Michael Morales Torres picked WWE Superstar Liv Morgan as the best babyface

During the conversation, Lucha Libre online VP Michael Morales Torres also spoke about Liv Morgan emerging as one of the top babyfaces.

He recalled last week's incident where she met with a fan after SmackDown after the little girl was upset with Morgan losing her encounter against Rhea Ripley.

"She lost the match, the girl was crying, and she comforted the girl." Michael continued, "She's really good with kids. She's easily the most likable human inside WWE at this point. So I gotta go with Liv Morgan." [From 23:24 - 24:00]

Who is your favorite babyface of the year? Let us know your thoughts by voting on the link here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

You can check out more videos from Lucha Libre Online here.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes