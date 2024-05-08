Former WWE star didn't want to get drafted to RAW: "I’m going to be miserable!"

A former WWE superstar has shared his reaction to being drafted to RAW way back in 2007.

The Sandman is one of the most popular stars in the history of ECW. He was best known for his unorthodox style inside the ring, as well as his signature Singapore cane, beer drinking, and Metallica entrance theme.

The Hardcore icon signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2005. He was also part of the initial ECW roster when it was relaunched as the company's third brand alongside RAW and SmackDown.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, The Sandman opened up about his stint in the Stamford-based promotion. The 60-year-old admitted he was caught off-guard with the Draft process as he did not follow WWE programming. The Sandman was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2007, and the veteran admitted that he didn't want to move to the flagship show due to his unfamiliarity with the roster.

"I didn’t even know they had a draft. That's how aware I was of the company because I didn't watch it. So I'm like, 'I don't want to go to RAW; I don't know anybody there; I'm going to be miserable," The Sandman said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

After he was drafted to RAW in June 2007, The Sandman began feuding with Carlito immediately. He even faced Carlito in a Singapore Cane in a Pole Match at The Great American Bash. The veteran also feuded with William Regal briefly before getting released three months later.

The Sandman to appear on WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 are set to release the first batch of their DLC packs on May 15. They are available for purchase and one of the five DLC packs available is the ECW Punk Pack. It features legends such as CM Punk, The Dudley Boyz, Terry Funk, and The Sandman.

This year will mark The Sandman's first appearance in a WWE video game since Smackdown vs. RAW 2008.

The Sandman will have an overall of 86, but won't have his signature entrance theme song, as well as his entrance through the crowd.

