Former WWE Superstar reveals details surrounding heartbreaking release

A former WWE Superstar shared details of her release back in 2016 and a potential reunion with her ex-tag team partner.

Cameron started her WWE career on the Diva Search competition before joining Tough Enough in 2011. After getting eliminated, She was signed by the company and began her journey at Florida Championship Wrestling.

The Los Angeles native was then called up a year later to be part of Brodus Clay's Funkadactyls with Naomi, who now wrestles as Trinity on Impact Wrestling. She was released from her contract in 2016 after spending some time on NXT to improve her skills.

In an interview with PW Mania, Cameron opened up about how she felt once she gave up her position on the main roster and how it ultimately led her to get released from the company.

"It's a catch-22 situation for the simple fact at the time I gave up my spot on the main roster," Cameron said. "I just felt I wasn't seasoned enough, and having three months of training was certainly not enough. I felt like as the division was growing, I wanted to be a force to be reckoned with. They told me if I did this there was an opportunity I would not come back."

The 36-year-old star continued:

"But I was willing to take that risk because, for me, it was worth it. I want to get better and prove to myself that I know I’m more than capable of being a star in this company. Ultimately, it did lead to my release, but it was a catch-22 because of not knowing what was going to happen next. I felt like I never really got to do what I felt like I was capable of in the company." [H/T PW Mania]

Cameron returned to WWE in 2022 when she was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. There were plans for a potential reunion with Naomi at the time, but it never happened.

Cameron on potentially reuniting with former WWE tag team partner

In the same interview with PW Mania, Cameron discussed the success of Trinity at Impact Wrestling. While she's interested in a potential tag team reunion, there might be more money in a one-on-one match between the former Funkadactyls.

"I definitely would love to see us team up again, but I'd love to see us go at it," Cameron said. "Just because of our personalities and just the history that we have. So, you know, again timing is everything, so never say never." [H/T PW Mania]

Cameron recently launched her own wrestling promotion called Pound Town Wrestling. They had their first show back on October 12, with Cameron facing Sonny Kiss in a match.

What's your favorite Cameron moment in her WWE career? Share your answers in the comments section below.

