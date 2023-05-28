"Have you no shame?" - WWE fans blast former Women's Champion for seemingly taking a shot at Roman Reigns

WWE fans weren't thrilled with former Women's Champion Madusa's latest message directed to Roman Reigns on Twitter.

Reigns recently completed 1000 days as Universal Champion. The WWE Universe celebrated Reigns' massive accomplishment on social media, and he received congratulatory messages from thousands of fans.

Former WWE Superstar Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) shared her reaction to Roman Reigns' achievement as well. She acknowledged that Reigns' feat is impressive but added that she's still the WWE Women's Champion 28 years later.

Madusa's post about Reigns didn't sit well with many of The Tribal Chief's fans. Here's how some of them reacted to the tweet:

Roman Reigns suffered a major loss shortly after his WWE achievement

Reigns has crossed 1000 days as Universal Champion, but he certainly isn't in a celebratory mood at the moment. At Night of Champions last night, Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The loss came moments after Jimmy Uso snapped and betrayed Reigns, attacking him in the process with two superkicks.

As for Madusa, she infamously threw the WWE Women's Championship in a trash can on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 1995. After the incident, she had real-life heat with several wrestlers, including former WWE Champion Mick Foley. Here's what she said on the Full Throttle podcast back in 2017:

"He [Foley] goes, I drank the Kool-aid, and I said some things, but I now understand why you did it. I nearly broke down because after 21 years later I had to live with this. So, for 21 years I sucked it up and kept my mouth shut, and if you remember in those 20 years I didn't do one damn wrestling signing up until one year or two years ago, I did my first one (...) It's just some stuff that won't leave wrestling and it's just — I don't know. I understand why they didn't speak up for me because if they did they would have been blackballed." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Madusa had heat with WWE following the incident. The two parties settled their differences after twenty long years in 2015. Madusa was given her rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame that year. She was inducted by current WWE Superstar Natalya.

One wonders what Roman Reigns would say in response to Madusa's jibe at him on Twitter. He is seemingly still processing Jimmy Uso's betrayal at WWE Night of Champions.

