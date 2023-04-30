"I'm in the dark like everyone else" - Current champion uncertain about future after Bianca Belair gets drafted to WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is unsure about which brand she will be moving to after Bianca Belair moved to the blue brand during the WWE Draft

After Triple H kicked off the Draft this week, some shocking draft picks came up in the first round itself. One of the biggest scalps of the night was when the EST was drafted to SmackDown. Belair is the RAW Women's Champion and this pick will also impact the future of the title.

On SmackDown Lowdown this week, Megan Morant caught up with Rhea Ripley to get her thoughts on the draft. Ripley mentioned that irrespective of the brand she would be a part of, the championship would still be around her waist.

"Look, wherever I am RAW or SmackDown, I'm gonna be a champion. The SmackDown Women's Championship, it's coming with me. And yeah, I watched the draft tonight. I saw Bianca is coming here. So I guess we'll see what happens. I'm in the dark like everyone else. But all I know is that I'm going to be the champion wherever the hell I am." [From 1:02 - 1:25]

Rhea Ripley also spoke about her match at WWE Backlash

During the same conversation, Rhea Ripley also spoke about her upcoming match against Zelina Vega at Backlash.

The Judgment Day member stated that Vega had been able to get in a few moves earlier in the evening, but she would destroy the former Queen's Crown winner at the Premium Live Event.

"Yes, Zelina might have got the upper hand tonight because she's slippery and she's quick and I'll give her that and that only. But at Backlash, Zelina can't keep running, can't keep evading. She can't run up to the ramp when it's just time to go. I might be going in the favorite, but I'm also going to walk out victorious." [From 0:20 - 0:42]

Earlier in the night, Zelina was in a match against Sonya Deville which she ended up winning. After the encounter, Ripley tried to get in a sneak attack, but Vega countered her and ran out of the ring.

Do you think Rhea Ripley can thwart Zelina Vega's challenge at WWE Backlash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

