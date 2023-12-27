Insane video from Madison Square Garden shows WWE being forced to acknowledge CM Punk

CM Punk is set to make his WWE in-ring return tonight in Madison Square Garden, and the crowd was already cheering loudly for him before the event began.

The Straight Edge Superstar departed the company in 2014, with that year's Royal Rumble match being his last bout. He returned to professional wrestling in 2021 after signing with AEW, but left several months ago after he was fired due to a backstage incident. At Survivor Series, the former WWE Champion made a shocking return to the global wrestling juggernaut after a ten-year absence.

CM Punk is set to face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match at WWE Live Holiday Tour in Madison Square Garden tonight. While fans were still filling up the arena, there were loud chants for the multi-time champion. WWE personality Byron Saxton acknowledged the reactions by mentioning Punk, who will make his much-anticipated in-ring return.

You can check out the clip below:

CM Punk is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company right now, while Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels. The crowd will obviously be rooting for Punk. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

