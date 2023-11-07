"It was mean" - WWE star's sad reaction after being insulted by Rhea Ripley

A WWE personality has taken to Twitter to respond to Rhea Ripley's insult at Crown Jewel.

At Crown Jewel 2023, The Nightmare defeated four other women in a Fatal Five-Way match to retain her Women's World title. Rhea Ripley was then interviewed by Jackie Redmond backstage, who asked her about her next challenger. Ripley didn't like the question and ended up insulting her by demanding that WWE bring Cathy Kelley to Saudi Arabia next time.

Jackie Redmond later responded to the insult in a tweet, stating that Mami didn't like her question. A fan pointed out that Redmond looked like she needed a hug following the interaction, and here's what she had to say in response:

"I did. It was mean 😭😭😭."

Rhea Ripley shares a special friendship with Cathy Kelley

The Nightmare has been the best of friends with Cathy Kelley for quite some time now. Ripley and Kelley occasionally interact on social media, and fans are in absolute awe of the duo's friendship.

Ripley is one of the most dominant female stars in WWE history. She has been one of the most popular acts in the company for a while now. The Eradicator won the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has yet to lose the belt.

In the midst of her reign, WWE replaced her SmackDown Women's title with the brand-new Women's World title following the draft.

Ripley put down Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez at Crown Jewel 2023. She is determined to remain champion until Elimination Chamber 2024 comes around so that she can defend the belt in front of her countrymen.

Judging by how WWE has handled Ripley's character so far, it's quite clear that she is bound to become a megastar in the company in the distant future.

