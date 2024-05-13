"It s*cks" – World champion criticizes Cody Rhodes' catchphrase (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes begins every in-ring promo by asking fans what they want to talk about. While the question usually draws a positive crowd reaction, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 is not a fan of the WWE star's catchphrase.

Rhodes is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE right now. On April 7, he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to become the first member of his family to win a WWE World Title.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. Asked about Rhodes' opening promo line, he made his thoughts perfectly clear:

"I mean, it s*cks. I don't like it. I don't know," EC3 said. [1:18 – 1:22]

EC3 addresses his history with Cody Rhodes

Although they worked for TNA Wrestling and WWE at the same time, EC3 and Cody Rhodes have never faced each other in a one-on-one match. The only time they shared the ring in an official bout came in 2011 when they competed in a 41-man SmackDown Battle Royal.

EC3 jokingly added that he was not included on Rhodes' list of dream opponents after he left WWE in 2016:

"Any time we were in companies together, I don't know if we've ever worked in a ring together, to be honest. He came in [to TNA for] a couple of shots, but it wasn't full-time. I didn't make the list, I guess, you know? Probably because he knows I'd kick his a**!" [1:26 – 1:44]

On May 4, Rhodes defeated AJ Styles at Backlash France to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. His next televised title defense will occur at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25. It was recently confirmed that he will face United States Champion Logan Paul in a Title vs. Title match at the event.

