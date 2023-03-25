John Cena confesses why he was an outcast in the locker room for a while during his time in WWE

John Cena is one of the biggest stars in WWE's history. He has now looked back on his time in WWE and how things have changed since then.

His time in WWE is slowly drawing to a close with the once-regular superstar now appearing only around once a year. However, it's WrestleMania season, and he's set to face Austin Theory to kick off the event.

When John Cena was a regular in WWE, the way wrestlers were treated was quite different. The star, during his Whiskey Ginger interview with Andrew Santino, looked back on his time in the company.

One of the things he talked about was how he was an outcast for a while in WWE because of his attitude early on. He learned from that and changed how he behaved, soon enough becoming a locker room leader before the end of his run with the company.

He said that there was a lot of brotherhood back then, but it was as easy to be on the fringes if a star was not careful.

"I know today, I just try to pass on wisdom at the show because I don’t know the life anybody lives. Back then, there was a lot of camaraderie, a lot of brotherhood. If you weren’t in, you were out. Like when I started, I tried to keep to myself. And keeping to myself, I was out." (26:59 - 27:25)

John Cena compares the current locker room to his time in WWE

John Cena also compared the current locker room to what it was like back in his day. He admitted that while he romanticized his time in the company, the business was better now. The stars had a better schedule and now they are paid better as well.

He confessed that back in his time, they had to go out after shows to get wisdom from other superstars and he was not sure if that still existed now.

“It used to be a little bit more of a fraternal society where you kind of had to go out afterwards to get some wisdom. Nowadays, the business has evolved and in great ways. I romanticize about that period a lot because it was just super fun, but guys (now) are paid better. Guys are treated better. There’s less of a work schedule. So, I don’t know how much that still exists." (26:42 - 26:58)

Cena might get a look at what the locker room is like heading into WrestleMania as he will be a part of things ahead of his match against Austin Theory.

