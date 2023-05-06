John Cena reacts to MS Dhoni copying his "You can't see me" gesture during IPL game

MS Dhoni sent the internet into overdrive by seemingly mimicking John Cena's iconic "You can't see me" gesture. The Cenation leader instantly reacted to the memorable moment by posting screenshots on his bizarre yet entertaining Instagram handle.

Much focus has been on MS Dhoni during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as many believe he might retire from the game after the tournament. There aren't many cricket players more prominent than the former captain of India, and the reactions he's gotten at every IPL game this season - even in away stadiums - are a testament to his popularity.

It's also pretty clear that MS Dhoni is enjoying every moment he has left on the cricket field! During the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) match, the 41-year-old legend took a page from John Cena's book and copied the WWE Superstar's "You can't see me" hand sign while standing behind the stumps.

The 16-time WWE Champion acknowledged MS Dhoni's act by posting a few images from the IPL game. While he didn't add a caption, Cena's latest IG post is typical of his past activity on the social media website, as you can view below:

When was John Cena's last WWE match?

While MS Dhoni is inarguably one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced, John Cena, too, is widely considered one of the most influential WWE superstars of all time. The parallels between the two personalities are quite evident as they are both at the tail end of their respective athletic careers.

It's been a while since Cena transitioned to Hollywood, where he has become one of the most successful pro wrestlers to have turned to acting, similar to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista. The 46-year-old, however, is still not completely done with his in-ring activities as he sporadically returns to WWE for high-profile matches.

The Franchise Player last stepped into the squared circle at WrestleMania 39, facing Austin Theory in a bout that had been in the making for several months. Cena proved why he was amongst the most selfless performers of his era by losing to Theory in the opener of the two-night WrestleMania event.

The former world champion is a very busy man outside of wrestling, but that doesn't mean he won't be back for another match or two. However, we have no details of when that might happen, but wrestling fans should always keep their eyes open for a special appearance from John Cena.

