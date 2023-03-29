"Let him drop the title at SummerSlam" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns potentially winning at WrestleMania 39 to protect big goal

Roman Reigns is currently enjoying one of the most dominant championship reigns seen in pro wrestling history, and several WWE fans want it to continue beyond WrestleMania Hollywood.
The Tribal Chief is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania. This will be the third consecutive year he defends his title in the main event at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Reigns is on course to reach 1000 days as the Universal Champion on May 27th this year. A Twitter post by WrestlingWorldCC asking if fans would like to see him retain his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and eventually cross the 1000-day mark led to an intense debate.
Several fans argued in favor of the potential decision, citing the 1000-day milestone that could immortalize one of the best WWE characters seen in a long time. They suggested that Reigns could lose the championship at SummerSlam 2023 after a long-awaited feud with Jey Uso.
Some even noted that a title split would let WWE protect Reigns' historic reign without compromising Cody Rhodes. In the end, fans praised The Tribal Chief for his current gimmick and said he deserved a favorable booking.
Here's how fans reacted to Reigns potentially winning at WrestleMania and crossing the 1000-day mark in May:
However, the WWE Universe was divided in its opinion as others felt Cody Rhodes should win at WrestleMania. They believe the promotion can now move on from Roman Reigns' championship reign.
Roman Reigns set to return on SmackDown before WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes got the better of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa when they crossed paths on a recent episode of RAW. A week later, he ended Sikoa's undefeated streak on the main roster in their singles match on the red brand's final show before WrestleMania, landing a huge dent in the champion's plans for mind games.
WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania later this week. He is expected to deliver a must-watch segment when The American Nightmare confronts him one last time before they lock horns for the title. A brawl is bound to take place, and we may see Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and every Bloodline member join the chaos.
