Massive Cody Rhodes decision by WWE could be very risky and may lead to a revolt, according to 18-time champion

A huge Cody Rhodes decision by WWE could be very risky and could lead to a revolt, according to 18-time champion Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley).

Bubba Ray was one of the most beloved superstars in WWE alongside his brother D-Von Dudley. They were known as the Dudley Boyz. In his time at the company, Bubba Ray made a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including the Hardcore Championship eight times, and the Tag Team Championship 10 times with his brother.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray were discussing Cody Rhodes being a top babyface. The former suggested that as soon as The American Nightmare wins the Universal Championship, Damian Priest should cash-in his MITB briefcase and take away the title.

However, the former WWE Hardcore Champion disagreed. He said Rhodes had already lost to Reigns once, at WrestleMania 39. He believes that if he wins at the next edition, the title shouldn't be taken away from him immediately by Priest as that could be risky and lead to a revolt between the fans and the company.

"I think enough has been taken from the fans," he said. "I believe they had too much taken away from them [at WrestleMania 39]. They say Rome wasn't built in a day. I think Cody is the Rome that Vince McMahon is looking for, and he's building Rome, brick-by-brick, fan-by-fan." [H/T Wrestling INC]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said he played a huge part in Cody Rhodes' success

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm on YouTube, Booker T said that he feels like he played a huge role in Rhodes' success as he chose to put The American Nightmare over in their 2011 bout.

"I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes' success (laughs)," Booker T said. "I chose to put Cody Rhodes over. I wanted to work with Cody. I just saw a world championship-caliber athlete in Cody. I just want him to get his just due. Coming out of that group (Legacy), everybody got a little bit of a shine."

The WWE Hall of Famer further added that Rhodes proved he could be a top star after going out on his own.

"I thought Cody was the guy who [was] kinda like left in the cold. I said, 'Man, let me help him out a little bit. And I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this. And then him going out on his own, he proved that he could do it," Booker T added.

Fans want to see Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship soon. The American Nightmare himself has said that his story wouldn't be complete till he wins the championship. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for him.

