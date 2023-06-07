"No wonder she is woman's John Cena" - WWE Universe comments on embarrassing moment involving Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw Becky Lynch caught in an unfortunate moment during her Money In The Bank qualifying match against Sonya Deville. The Grand Slam Champion could be heard instructing Deville on her next move, resulting in the WWE Universe comparing her to John Cena.

The Man went one-on-one with Sonya Deville in the first women's MITB qualifying match on WWE RAW. Both women had the chance to cement their position at the UK premium live event alongside Zelina Vega.

Becky Lynch was able to pick up the win even though there were many distractions in the form of Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, and Trish Stratus.

During the match, The Pridefighter hit the former Champion with a Superplex. However, Lynch wasn't happy with Sonya's reaction time after she hit the move. Fans could hear The Man instructing Deville on the next move, and they've compared her to John Cena as he is infamous for calling the shots loudly during a bout.

SUBHΔN @awms_94 @TOXlCATTRACTlON No wonder shes womans john cena @TOXlCATTRACTlON No wonder shes womans john cena

DE @DAE118895 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Sonya is actually one of the few people to remember that thing called selling @TOXlCATTRACTlON Sonya is actually one of the few people to remember that thing called selling

MK  @Razhazevil5 @TOXlCATTRACTlON This reminds me when Bianca was getting pissed at Sonya during a match and yelling at her to get up faster lol. @TOXlCATTRACTlON This reminds me when Bianca was getting pissed at Sonya during a match and yelling at her to get up faster lol.

Wrestling @Wrestle203 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Why sonya always gettin yelled at LMFAO first Bianca now Becky @TOXlCATTRACTlON Why sonya always gettin yelled at LMFAO first Bianca now Becky

What happened when Becky Lynch and John Cena shared a ring?

On the first episode of SmackDown in 2019, John Cena returned to the show to address the WWE Universe. During his promo, he was greeted by The Man, who made sure that Cena understood that she was someone who could take his place and that it wasn't necessarily a man's job.

The two WWE Superstars' back and forth was cut off by Andrade and Zelina Vega. Later in the night, Cena and Becky Lynch teamed up to take on Andrade and Vega. Cena and Lynch came up victorious at the show, not without The Man upping the sixteen-time WWE Champion's every move.

Did you hear The Man yelling during her match on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

