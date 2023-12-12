Only 2 WWE stars can keep up with CM Punk; not Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

WWE World Champions Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins cannot keep up with CM Punk's current stardom among fans, according to the latest statistics.

Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series: WarGames after almost a decade. During his first run in the Stamford-based promotion, The Straight Edge Superstar became one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, remaining one of the main attractions.

While CM Punk was absent from WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins became household names in the company. However, even the current champions cannot keep up with The Second City Saint's popularity among fans.

WrestleFeatures' Twitter handle recently posted about the top four bestselling t-shirts on the WWE Shop. Punk's merch was featured twice on the list as his return tee was the number one selling, and the 'Hell Froze Over' tee was at the fourth spot.

Only two stars competed with The Straight Edge Superstar, as LA Knight took second place, followed by Randy Orton in third place. The Tribal Chief and The Visionary were nowhere to be seen.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar CM Punk will reportedly go after Roman Reigns after he's done feuding with Seth Rollins

According to recent reports, CM Punk's first feud will be against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and he will probably go after Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the future.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Second City Saint and The Visionary came face to face. Rollins took multiple shots at Punk for walking away from the company, and the latter teased a potential feud after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

CM Punk also signed a contract with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, so fans might see a few matches between him and Seth Rollins in the upcoming weeks. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

Do you want to see Punk go after Rollins or Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.