Randy Orton breaks character to send a tender message

Randy Orton has been out of action for more than a year, and WWE fans have made it known that they are missing him over this time. The star, who is usually not too active on social media, made a tender post on Instagram for his wife, sending her a message.

Orton married Kimberly Orton back in November 2015. The pair have a daughter together, who is Orton's second child. With the star out of action, he has been spending the majority of his time at home with his family.

The star's love for his family was on display as he sent a tender message to his wife on Instagram.

Randy Orton posted a couple of pictures of himself and his wife together in a heartfelt post, asking her to hurry home with their kids. He asked her to get back to him safely with the kids and that he was home alone.

"Home alone. Looking forward to seeing you baby. You and the kids get back to me safely. I GOT you.❤️"

The WWE star's in-ring return may not be confirmed, but it's clear that home life does not disagree with the multi-time world champion.

Kurt Angle provided an update about Randy Orton a while back

Speaking about the Viper on his podcast, Kurt Angle provided an update about his injury.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that Orton had recovered from his back surgery and said that he thought he might be returning to the ring quite soon. He also said that Orton was doing better.

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.”

Orton himself has been quiet about the progress of his recovery from the injury. It remains to be seen when and where he returns.

We at Sportskeeda wish Randy Orton a swift recovery from his injury.

