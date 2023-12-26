Randy Orton featured in wife Kim Orton's family greetings for Christmas

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was featured in his wife Kim Orton's Christmas photo with his family.

Orton recently made his WWE return at Survivor Series after an 18-month break due to a serious back injury. Needless to say, fans were more than pleased to see the Viper make his return to the ring after his fatal injury.

Orton is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the company because fans have literally seen him evolve from the brash young troublemaker to a family man. Considering it is Christmas, Orton showcased his family man side to his character when he was featured in Kim Orton's family greetings.

"Merry Christmas ya filthy animals."

Bill Apter details why Randy Orton is the best opponent for Roman Reigns next

Ever since Orton made his return to the ring, he has made his intentions clear that he is going to get his revenge on Roman Reigns. Orton even confronted the Tribal Chief recently and has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Orton will get his chance to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble if he can beat LA Knight and AJ Styles next week on the blue brand.

During the most recent episode of SmackTalk, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter gave his reason why The Viper is the best challenger for Reigns next.

"Randy Orton right now, out of the three guys that are challenging him, Randy to me, is the strongest contender. He looks more like he could win that title than either AJ Styles or LA Knight in my opinion."

Randy has his work cut out for him if he is to get his revenge on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

