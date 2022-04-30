"He's seen me in dark periods," – 10-time WWE Champion recalls breaking down in front of Vince McMahon

Randy Orton recently celebrated his 20th anniversary since his WWE debut. Over the years, he established his place as a legend. However, The Viper had his fair share of ups and downs.

The 10-time WWE Champion recently spoke to Metro.co.uk and, during the exclusive interview, recalled the time he broke down in front of Vince McMahon.

Orton revealed that McMahon had seen him in his dark periods. The current RAW Tag Team Champion also noted how the WWE Chairman was able to relate to him even by the slightest of margins:

"He’s seen me in dark periods, where I’ve had meltdowns & breakdowns in front of him. I’ve beat my head against the wall in front of him, as a 25 year old man just emotional f***ing – “Arrrr!” – not knowing how to express myself. He’s witnessed that in close quarters. I think he sees a little bit of my crazy in him – even if it’s just a little bit."

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @RandyOrton expressed how special it was for him to be in the ring with so many of his friends as he celebrated 20 years by hitting four RKO’s on #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: @RandyOrton expressed how special it was for him to be in the ring with so many of his friends as he celebrated 20 years by hitting four RKO’s on #WWERaw. https://t.co/jFL7FGaaFi

Randy Orton recently spoke about his future in WWE

Randy Orton opened up about his future in the wrestling business and when he plans on retiring. The RK-Bro member was recently in conversation with the crew of WWE's The Bump.

During the interview, The Viper made it clear he's a "WWE guy" and noted that he plans on staying active as a wrestler until his 50s:

"I think I'm going to be a WWE guy for the rest of my life. I've got a contract coming up in a couple of years, but I plan on not untying my boots for the last time until I'm well into my 50s. How could you stop? When my neck, or my back, or my knee, or my shoulder are gonna say, 'you've got to stop. No more for you young man.' I don't know when that is. So it's funny, but I'd love for it to play out to where, say, on my 50th birthday."

A 14-time World Champion, Orton's currently focusing on the tag team division as he and his partner Riddle are enjoying their second reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

RK-Bro successfully defended their straps at WrestleMania 38 in a three-way tag match. The two men will team up with Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event in a six-man tag match.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh