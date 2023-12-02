Randy Orton shares two-word message ahead of return to SmackDown

Randy Orton has delivered a two-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand will take place from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York. United States Champion Logan Paul is set to make his first appearance since winning the title at Crown Jewel earlier this month. Paul captured the title from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio after former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron.

Randy Orton is also scheduled to appear tonight on the blue brand. The Viper made his triumphant return at Survivor Series and warned The Bloodline that he was coming after them during his promo this past Monday night on RAW. The Bloodline brutally attacked Orton following RK-Bro's loss to The Usos on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The Legend Killer did not appear on WWE television again until his return during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the promotion shared a video of Orton arriving at the Barclay's Center for tonight's show. The veteran stated, "Daddy's back," as seen in the video below.

The 43-year-old seemingly hinted that he had a lot more left in the tank following his return at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what happens during Orton's return to SmackDown tonight.

