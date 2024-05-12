Randy Orton spotted at non-WWE event; gave a big hug to top name

Randy Orton was spotted at a non-WWE event this week. After getting a major win on the latest episode of SmackDown, The Viper decided to go to another event the next day.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Orton faced AJ Styles in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. The bout saw him go one-on-one with The Phenomenal One, who clearly had a chip on his shoulder after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash France last week. Styles had spoken of winning and going after Rhodes again, but an RKO from Orton would quash those dreams.

Randy Orton himself had his own priorities, promising to come after Tama Tonga, who is on the opposite side of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament bracket after The Bloodline injured his teammate, Kevin Owens.

Now, with him proceeding to the next round (Quarterfinals) of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, Orton decided to go and support another person from St. Louis, Missouri. The Viper has been billed from St. Louis for most of his professional career, and he was present at the UFC Fight Night event in the city. Fellow St. Louis native Joaquin Buckley faced Nursulton Ruziboev on the card and was able to win by Decision in the end.

After the fight, Buckley decided to run into the stands where he got a big hug from Randy Orton, with both sharing a moment.

The moment can be seen below:

What the future has in store for The Legend Killer remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has planned his future course of action already

While the Endeavor merger has seen more and more names from UFC and WWE appear in the crowd at each other's respective events, it is safe to say that Randy Orton has a lot on his mind at this time.

While he advanced to the next round (Quarterfinals) of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, he will have to defeat newcomer Carmelo Hayes before he gets a shot at Tama Tonga, should The Bloodline member also win his match against LA Knight.

Only then can The Viper get the revenge he promised for his injured partner, Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, whoever wins the SmackDown side of the 2024 King of the Ring bracket will have to face the winner of the RAW side at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

