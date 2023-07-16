Rhea Ripley gives herself a new two-word nickname ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has become a popular star on WWE RAW alongside Dominik Mysterio in recent months, and in that time, it has become clear that Ripley loves working out.

The Judgment Day member often shows off her muscles on her Instagram page. After several fans commented to call The Eradicator a "Beefcake" recently, she has seemingly taken on the nickname.

In slang, the term "beef cake" is often used to describe men with a lot of muscles, but it seems that Ripley has decided that she will use the term in her own way, and her recent post on Instagram proves that she is embracing it.

Rhea Ripley is expected to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam is now just over two weeks away, and Rhea Ripley is yet to have an official challenger for the show. In recent weeks, she has been approached by Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, since The Nightmare has gotten into their business several times.

While Ripley has several options when it comes to challengers, it appears that the Women's Tag Team Championships will not be defended on the show, and instead, Rodriguez will be handed a shot at the title.

Given her size, Rodriguez could be the first real challenge for Ripley as champion since she has recently been part of many male-dominated feuds with Dominik Mysterio, which has prevented her from defending her own championship.

The Nightmare has held the Women's World Championship since WrestleMania 39, and there has been some online backlash given her lack of time supporting the Women's Division and instead focusing on helping Dominik become the main event star.

