Rhea Ripley makes a flirty comment about a male WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a flirty message to her fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

The two WWE stars have been working as an on-screen pair. At last year's Clash at the Castle, Dominik turned heel and joined The Judgment Day after being tortured by Ripley for months.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley claimed Dom made her 'melt' on live television while referencing Dominik's latest match against Xavier Woods from RAW.

"Dom Dom making me melt on live TV," wrote Ripley.

Freddie Prinze Jr. made a bold statement about Rhea Ripley's current title reign

Rhea Ripley is in her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair on Night 1.

She has already defended her title against Zelina Vega at the recently concluded Backlash premium live event. Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., made a bold statement regarding Ripley's title run.

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, he said that Ripley would get a title run similar to Bianca Belair. The EST has held the RAW Women's Championship for over a year and has defended it against top names. Prinze Jr. said:

"Rhea Ripley is a killer," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. "And I don't know how anybody's — I think she's gonna get a run the way Bianca's gotten a run. A plus-year title reign where everyone, every single storyline is to make at the end of the day Rhea look even more credible."

Ripley's next feud in WWE will be against Natalya. The two women crossed paths this past Monday night on RAW and could face-off in a title match.

