Rhea Ripley has one-word reply to hard-hitting question about 26-year-old's first-ever upcoming title match

Rhea Ripley is known to be vocal on all social media platforms. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day took to her Twitter account to answer a question posed by WWE NXT's Twitter profile regarding Dominik Mysterio's upcoming title match.

Dominik Mysterio is set to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT. On the show, he will challenge for the NXT North American Championship for the first time. Last week, Finn Balor and Damian Priest faced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on NXT. Along with Priest and Balor, the rest of The Judgment Day also appeared on the show.

When Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were seen backstage, they had an altercation with Wes Lee, the current North American Champion. Ripley stood by her Dom Dom's side as he created and accepted an open challenge against the champion.

Lee was ready to defend the title last week, but Dominik thought that the champion needed a week to prepare and postponed the match to the upcoming episode of WWE NXT. Now, hours before the match, the show's Twitter account posted a hard-hitting question regarding the match, and Rhea Ripley had a one-word reply to it.

Who is Rhea Ripley's next challenger?

Over a week ago, rumors claimed Mami would defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam. Fans are excited about the match, but the rivalry didn't start taking shape until last night's episode of WWE RAW.

#WWERaw If Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is the agenda for #SummerSlam then I’m all for it.Rodriguez seems like a true realistic challenger for Ripley.

On the red brand, before Rodriguez and Morgan's Title match against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, the Tag Team Champions had an altercation with Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion beat down Morgan and attacked Rodriguez's knee, rendering her less than 100% fit for the match.

After Green and Deville capitalized on Ripley's doings, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Tag Team titles. It looks like the two WWE Superstars are heading into a full-fledged feud after Mami's role in Rodriguez's title loss.

