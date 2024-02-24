Rhea Ripley's 'ex' reacts to Dominik Mysterio getting heavily booed at WWE Elimination Chamber

While Rhea Ripley may be the most over WWE Superstar in Australia, Dominik Mysterio does not appear to be very popular in the Land Down Under. The former NXT North American Champion received loud boos at the Elimination Chamber: Perth, and Cathy Kelley has reacted to the same with a message on social media.

Cathy Kelley is pretty close to Rhea Ripley and often posts pictures with Mami. She was labeled Ripley's 'ex' after The Eradicator started flirting with Samantha Irvin and 'dumped' Kelley for the RAW ring announcer. Cathy also often takes shots at Dirty Dom, portraying jealousy because of his on-screen relationship with Mami.

The SmackDown backstage interviewer did not miss the opportunity to troll Dominik Mysterio after the latter was heavily booed while introducing Finn Balor and Damian Priest during their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at the Elimination Chamber: Perth.

"wow i can hear the boos all the way in LA #WWEChamber," Cathy Kelley shared.

Dominik also interfered in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Judgment Day and the New Catch Republic. However, he was soon ejected from ringside by the match referee. Nonetheless, Balor and Priest managed to retain their titles after an enthralling match.

Rhea Ripley will also be in action later tonight as she will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event.

