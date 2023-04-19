Rhea Ripley sends three-word reaction to attacking Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has shared an amusing reaction to attacking Kevin Owens on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The Nightmare has had a history of attacking male superstars, and last night wasn't an exception. The Judgment Day took on Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match on the red brand. During the contest, Ripley sneakily attacked Owens with a clothesline at ringside.

Rhea Ripley recently took to Instagram to share a three-word reaction to her sneak attack on the former Universal Champion. Here's what she wrote:

"Dam I'm sneaky."

Ripley's Instagram story reacting to the attack on Kevin Owens

Rhea Ripley is a big proponent of intergender wrestling

Last year, Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles match on an episode of WWE RAW. The SmackDown Women's Champion has previously shared her honest thoughts on intergender wrestling. Here's what she said while chatting with Scott Fishman of TV Insider:

“A lot of people are not for it. We’re on live TV and have to abide by rules and regulations. I‘m not sure how far we can go, but I like to push boundaries. I know Triple H is the same. I don’t know what the future holds with intergender wrestling. But I just hope if it does come to that point, I can be that person to do it again. I think it just has to make sense.” [H/T TVInsider]

Rhea Ripley's actions certainly wouldn't have sat well with Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen how he will react to Ripley's sneak attack on him in the coming days.

Are you enjoying Ripley getting physical with male superstars on WWE TV? What do you think of a potential Ripley vs. Owens bout somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments below.

