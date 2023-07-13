"Rhea [Ripley] vs. Brock [Lesnar]" - Fans pitch historic showdown after WWE unearths video of The Beast’s attack on 26-year-old

Today is WWE's resident Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar's birthday. The company shared a post in light of the special occasion, from back in 2019 when the legendary superstar was running strong in his eighth world championship reign.

In late 2019, Brock Lesnar was embroiled in a feud with The Mysterio Family. While Rey Mysterio was the main focus, as the now Hall of Famer was looking to dethrone The Beast at the time, Dom Mysterio got plenty of exposure through this storyline. About a year later, the latter made his in-ring debut.

Today, he is arguably the biggest heel superstar on the roster, paired with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. The fanbase loves to boo him, as evident in some of the reactions from WWE's most recent post:

WWE @WWE watching this on loop allllll day watching this on loop allllll day 😏 https://t.co/z2Esf3HQnc

Whilst it was joking brought up by a fan, Rhea Ripley has previously expressed interest in intergender matches down the line. The Beast Incarnate, however, may be the last wrestler on The Eradicator's mind for a one-on-one encounter:

P @ForeverBlue_07 @WWE Rhea vs Brock. The winner gets to beat Dom Dom in their own way. Book it @TripleH @WWE Rhea vs Brock. The winner gets to beat Dom Dom in their own way. Book it @TripleH

Lastly, some fans believe Rhea Ripley needs to get kicked to the curb by Brock Lesnar should she step up to challenge The Beast:

Bruno Hudson @BrunoHudson79 @WWE Imagine this today, I would pay to see if Reah stands in front of Brock, and he F5 her @WWE Imagine this today, I would pay to see if Reah stands in front of Brock, and he F5 her

With the Women's World Champion's interest in facing male wrestlers in WWE, should the global juggernaut company go ahead and book intergender matches in the future?

Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes should tap out Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Bully Ray recently made an interesting argument with regard to The American Nightmare's momentum heading into next year's Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes is en route to The Biggest Party of the Summer for a massive final chapter with Brock Lesnar. Ray, while talking to co-host Dave LaGreca on the Busted Open podcast, stated:

"I think we need to see Cody Rhodes pin Brock Lesnar or submit Brock Lesnar," Bully said. "Because if Cody Rhodes is going to go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Cody Rhodes is going to have to pin Roman Reigns or submit Roman Reigns. And what better foundation to stand on for those future promos when Roman says to Cody Rhodes, 'What makes you think you can beat me? What makes you think you can beat 'The Tribal Chief?' Cody turns around and says, 'I'm the guy that pinned 'The Beast.'"

The Attitude Era legend culminated his case by reinforcing the value of forcing Brock Lesnar to submit in a one-on-one match:

"I like the tapping," Bully said. "To see Brock tap is a big, big deal." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is rumored to have a stipulation. Their first contest in Puerto Rico saw the former AEW VP bust open The Beast before rolling him up for a pinfall victory. Their next encounter, in Saudi Arabia, saw Lesnar force Rhodes to pass out.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Brock Lesnar a blessed, happy birthday!

Do intergender matches interest you? Furthermore, are you looking forward to Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

