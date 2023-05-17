Roman Reigns confirmed for upcoming WWE premium live event

WWE has officially announced that Roman Reigns will return to the United Kingdom for Money in the Bank in July 2023.

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion won't be defending his championship at Night of Champions next weekend. Hence, it's almost guaranteed that he will again walk into The O2 arena as the world champion.

Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, on his last trip to the United Kingdom in September 2022. It will be interesting to see which star will challenge The Tribal Chief on July 1.

Initially, The Tribal Chief wasn't announced for the upcoming event, with Drew McIntyre being the centerpiece of the card as the company is set to make its annual return to the United Kingdom. But that may now no longer be the case.

Roman Reigns will be in town for both SmackDown and Money in the Bank

WWE UK @WWEUK



Oh, and your Tribal Chief will be in town for both nights… The final remaining tickets for #MITB and #SmackDown will be available to buy SEPERATELY and go on sale this Friday on @TicketmasterUK Oh, and your Tribal Chief will be in town for both nights… The final remaining tickets for #MITB and #SmackDown will be available to buy SEPERATELY and go on sale this Friday on @TicketmasterUK! Oh, and your Tribal Chief will be in town for both nights… https://t.co/eW0iXp4VxR

WWE has also announced that Roman Reigns will be in London for both SmackDown and the Money in the Bank live event in July.

Roman Reigns rarely makes the trip to the United Kingdom, so this is a huge selling point for the country's fanbase.

The Tribal Chief isn't the only top star making the trip across the pond this summer. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Cody Rhodes are all announced for the event.

It's worth noting that this will be the first televised event in the UK that Rhodes will be part of since returning to WWE last year. The former champion was sidelined following Hell in a Cell 2022, which meant he missed Clash at the Castle.

The final few remaining tickets for both shows (available to buy separately only) go on sale this Friday, May 19th, at 10 AM BST via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ and https://www.theo2.co.uk/.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes