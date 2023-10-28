Roman Reigns must lose his title to 36-year-old WWE star by Bash in Berlin, legend says (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced a historic premium live event for August 2024 in Germany called Bash in Berlin, and Dutch Mantell has revealed he'd love to see Gunther dethrone Roman Reigns.

While Roman Reigns has put together a world title reign for the ages, Gunther has increased the Intercontinental Championship's prestige by holding the title for over 500 days.

Gunther has established himself as a top guy who seems to have done more than enough to warrant a world title run, according to Dutch Mantell. While speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, the former WWE manager explained why Gunther was the ideal candidate to take the undisputed title from the Bloodline leader, and it could potentially happen when the company hosts its first-ever PLE in Germany.

"I love Gunther. I think Gunther should be wearing the title Roman Reigns is wearing right now because he has longevity," felt Dutch Mantell. "He knows how to keep himself over. He doesn't depend on just high spots. He just beats the sh** out of you, which is, I mean, that has its own psychology all rolled into one." [20:45 – 21:15]

Roman Reigns had a night to forget on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face LA Knight at Crown Jewel, and to give the feud some much-needed momentum, WWE booked the babyface to have a successful evening on SmackDown.

Reigns opened the show but was interrupted by Knight, who warned the reigning champion about underestimating his challenger. After Roman signed the contract for their Crown Jewel match, the opening segment soon descended into chaos, as Reigns escaped while Jimmy Uso brawled with LA Knight.

The angle built to the main event, which saw Knight defeat Jimmy by hitting his Blunt Force Trauma finisher. Roman Reigns attempted to catch LA by surprise after the match with an attack, but the former Maximum Male Model member was alert to the threat, and laid out Roman with another BFT before SmackDown went off the air.

