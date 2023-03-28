Roman Reigns sends a daunting message ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent out a message to the wrestling world ahead of his big showdown against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief will defend both world titles against The American Nightmare in the main event of the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes punched his ticket to the biggest wrestling event of the year after outperforming 29 other stars in the Royal Rumble match. The two men have come face-to-face on a couple of occasions and the feud between them has turned personal after repeated mentions of Cody's dad, Dusty Rhodes.

With less than a week remaining for WrestleMania 39, Reigns took to Twitter to send a message. Here's what he had to say:

It’s #WrestleMania week, and you WILL acknowledge your #TribalChief,"- Roman tweeted

Cody Rhodes will face a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes will be competing in the biggest match of his career in just five days' time as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The American Nightmare has been undefeated since returning to his old hunting ground last year and is undoubtedly the biggest challenge Reigns will face in his historic title reign.

Ahead of his showdown against The Tribal Chief, Rhodes will be put to the test against Solo Sikoa on this week's RAW. The Bloodline member has been booked as an unstoppable force since making the move up to the main roster and is yet to be pinned or submitted.

The match between the two was set up on last week's SmackDown after Paul Heyman and Sikoa confronted Cody Rhodes after his victory against Ludwig Kaiser.

Heyman also added that if Rhodes is able to overcome Solo Sikoa on the red brand, he'll get another chance to come face-to-face with Roman Reigns on the WrestleMania go-home edition of SmackDown.

Ahead of the bout between the two, Solo Sikoa sent a message to Cody Rhodes who claimed that the former is not ready. You can check it out by clicking here.

