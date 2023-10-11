"She is my Roman Empire" - WWE star sends heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley celebrates her 27th birthday today, and several WWE stars have sent her messages on social media to mark the occasion. The Women's World Champion has maintained close relationships with many colleagues in recent years, including SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Kelley marked Ripley's birthday by sending her a heartfelt message after the two women finally 'reconciled' at Fastlane. She and The Nightmare were close friends before the latter started her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. However, they have struggled to be on the same page.

At Fastlane, Kelley shared a TikTok video, hinting she had reunited with The Judgment Day member. The SmackDown personality posted another video featuring Ripley on Twitter with the following caption:

"She is my Roman Empire. Happy birthday, wrote Kelley."

Expand Tweet

As noted, Kelley wasn't the only WWE star to send a message to Ripley to celebrate her birthday. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio have also shared updates directed at the Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley could face off against Nia Jax in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley recently went on hiatus for several weeks after being attacked by Nia Jax but has made her mark since making her return. While the match between the two women didn't happen at Fastlane, it is now expected to finally take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

In recent weeks, WWE has been pushing Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Ripley's feud on RAW. Hence, they could compete in a fatal four-way bout in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Ripley has been champion since WrestleMania 39 and has taken on all challengers, but a fatal four-way would put her in a position where she wouldn't need to be pinned to lose her gold. It would also pit four of the biggest and most dominant female wrestlers on the brand against one another.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will defend her title at WWE Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE