"That's all he eats" - Judgment Day members reveal the only food Dominik Mysterio enjoys

One of Dominik Mysterio's secrets may have been outed by Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day members revealed to the WWE Universe that Dominik is the pickiest eater of the group.

The members of The Judgment Day are having the best week of their lives. At WWE Payback, all four members walked out of the arena with gold strapped around their waist. Even though Dominik Mysterio did not have a match at the premium live event, he proved to be an important factor in Priest and Balor winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles and Ripley retaining her Women's World Championship.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor appeared on WWE's The Bump this week for the first time since winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. During the show, they took part in a rapid-fire Q&A. Priest and Balor were asked to name the pickiest eater in the group. Both Judgment Day members took Dominik Mysterio's name unanimously without thinking twice while sharing what the only food he eats is.

"Hands down Dom. He only eats one meal. Wherever we go, if they don't have that meal we've got to pick a different restaurant. Chicken Tenders. That's all he eats,"said Damian Priest. [From 20:49 to 21:00]

How did Dominik Mysterio celebrate his first anniversary of joining the Judgment Day?

Last year, during the Clash at the Castle premium live event, Dominik Mysterio turned heel when he attacked Rey Mysterio and Edge after they had beaten The Judgment Day in a tag team match.

On the following episode of RAW, Dominik walked out as a member of the faction, solidifying himself as a heel and feuding with Rey Mysterio up to WrestleMania 39.

Dirty Dom recently celebrated his first anniversary as a part of The Judgment Day and took to Twitter to share a post that saw all four members together with the caption, "No one can do it better."

Since joining the faction, Mysterio has become one of WWE's top draws, and his future seems bright.

