The identity of LA Knight’s recent WWE SmackDown opponent has been disclosed

The identity of LA Knight's recent WWE SmackDown opponent has been revealed as Ren Jones.

Over the past several weeks, LA Knight has been feuding with Bray Wyatt. It all started when he was attacked by Wyatt. When the Eater of Worlds issued an apology, Knight slapped him twice but was later attacked in the parking lot.

Knight then accused Bray of attacking him, but the latter denied it and blamed Uncle Howdy. Thus, it was settled that the two men will face each other in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

After weeks of Knight blaming Howdy, the latter finally revealed himself on live television and even attacked Bray Wyatt during an episode of SmackDown. Ahead of his match against Wyatt, LA Knight took on an unknown indy wrestler last week on the blue brand.

According to the Local Competitor Twitter account, LA Knight's opponent on SmackDown was Ren Jones, an independent wrestler who hasn't competed for WWE since 2017. Jones has also played the role of a security guard and has done some extra work for WWE.

Apart from his WWE appearance, he's made a few appearances on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Jones has also appeared on AEW Dynamite, where he lost to Powerhouse Hobbs in August last year.

Bray Wyatt suggested The Fiend could return against LA Knight

Last week's episode of SmackDown also saw the return of the Firefly Funhouse segment, indicating that The Fiend could make a return to face Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled on television since returning, although he's performed at live events against Jinder Mahal.

The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is quite a mystery since nobody knows what the stipulation is about. WWE hasn't released the rules for the match, so anything can happen at this point. We will have to wait and see what happens at the Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will win at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes