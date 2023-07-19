The Judgment Day member shares five-word message despite WWE RAW loss 

Dominik Mysterio recently sent out a bold message despite suffering a defeat on this week's WWE RAW.

On Monday night, The Judgment Day goaded Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn into defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the show. Mysterio teamed with Damian Priest to challenge for the titles, but the duo were unsuccessful.

During the match, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley, who was ringside. This caused a distraction, and the champions took advantage. Zayn pinned Dominik to pick up the win and retain the titles.

Despite the loss, Mysterio took to Instagram to show that The Judgment Day will return stronger. The 26-year-old shared a group picture and a five-word message to show confidence in his stable.

"Coolest mf's on the planet...#TheJudgmentDay #DirtyDom," he said.

Former WWE manager not happy with Dominik Mysterio's name change

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed that he's 'pissed' at WWE for adding the "Dirty" prefix to Dominik Mysterio's name.

Mantel has primarily appeared as a manager for the Stamford-based promotion. However, during his in-ring days, he went by the name "Dirty" Dutch Mantell.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former Zeb Colter stated that the Judgement Day member has much to live up to with his new name.

"Dom, you got a hell of a name to live up to, so I hope you're up for the task. I'm pissed," said Dutch Mantell. [From 02:13 - 02:22]

Although not convinced about the name change, Mantell did praise the second-generation superstar for his ability to generate massive heat from crowds.

"Well, he's [Dom] got a great start. What I'm saying is he doesn't even need the name. I mean, he's got more heat than most guys have in five years in the business, but they programmed him for that through the family, and he's a great heel, but he's not the heel I am or was," added Mantell. [From 02:27 - 02:52]

You can watch the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio will have a chance to bring some gold to The Judgment Day tonight, as he will take on Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

