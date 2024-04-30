The Miz and R-Truth defend the WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time on RAW

The Miz and R-Truth, collectively known as Awesome Truth, defended their WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time on RAW this week after winning it at WrestleMania XL.

They defended the title against Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy. The match started during the commercial break; Tozawa and R-Truth were tussling in the ring. They made a double tag and after The Miz came in he started hitting Otis with a series of kicks. He then followed it up with a running clothesline in the corner.

Akira Tozawa tried to interfere but the former WWE Champion knocked him out of the apron. He then stunned Otis using the ropes. After he got back into the ring, the big man planted him on the mat with a World's Strongest Slam. Otis then hit the Caterpillar. Akira Tozawa went for a diving senton but The Miz got his knees up.

R-Truth made the tag and he and Miz nailed Tozawa with the Truth Crushing Finale, which is an assisted Skull Crushing Finale. They defeated Alpha Academy and won the bout to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Which team would you like to see challenge Miz and Truth for the tag title? Sound off using the discuss button!