The Rock sends a profane message to fans after WWE makes big announcement

The Rock has reacted to WWE's huge announcement during tonight's RAW episode.

WWE has announced The Great One's return to RAW on April 1, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. This will be the go-home show of RAW for WrestleMania XL.

Shortly after, The Rock took to Twitter to react to the huge news and sent a message to the fans. Here's what he wrote:

"THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW⚡️✊🏾 Now sit back, shut your mouths and ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY A**ES ON 🤫 ONE NIGHT ONLY #BROOKLYN #RAW #TheROCK @wwe @TKOGrp."

You can check out the tweet here.

The Brahma Bull made an appearance on WWE RAW earlier this year. His big return saw him confronting former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the middle of the ring. The veteran left fans shocked when he hinted at a feud with none other than Roman Reigns.

He then put Jinder down to a loud pop. Things took a turn quickly in the following weeks, and The People's Champion became one of WWE's biggest heels. He is set to team up with Reigns in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

