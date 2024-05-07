"They need him more than anything right now" - Fans react to 4-time WWE champion possibly joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has lost momentum on WWE RAW after Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus. Today, fans reacted to the possibility of a new member joining the villainous stable following a short interaction on Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day has grown in the past few years as Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were added to the faction. However, a section of fans believes Carlito would be a great addition to the group after the former LWO member approached them on the latest edition of the flagship show.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Carlito was introduced to the group by Dominik Mysterio, as he had an interesting proposition for Damian Priest. The faction heard the star and asked him to leave. However, a section of fans believe they need the four-time champion as much as he needs them.

''Give Carlito a chance, Damian!'' requested another fan.

While some want the former Intercontinental Champion in the group, others believe that Damian Priest won't accept him after what the two went through at last year's Backlash in Puerto Rico.

"I like how Damian Priest didn’t forget about what Carlito did to him last year at Backlash," a fan wrote.

"Bring up the history between Damian Priest and Carlito from a year ago was great!, a fan stated.

It will be interesting to see if the group accepts the former United States Champion as their new member in the coming weeks.

The Judgment Day resolved their issues on Monday Night RAW after WWE Backlash France

Cracks have formed in The Judgment Day after Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus from WWE. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest took over the faction after Mami's hiatus. However, it seems like there's a lot of miscommunication between the members.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have interfered in Damian Priest's matches without his knowledge, which has left The Archer of Infamy visibly frustrated. The World Heavyweight Champion lost his cool at WWE Backlash in France when the duo attacked Jey Uso after the title match.

On the recent episode of RAW, Damian Priest publicly apologized to Balor and McDonagh for raising his hands against his teammates. The heel faction was interrupted by Jey Uso, who defeated Finn Balor to qualify in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

