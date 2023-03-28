"This is too far" - WWE Universe reacts to female superstar targeting Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley has been pushing to smash the glass ceiling that prevents the women of WWE from facing off against the men.
Ripley has interfered in matches in recent weeks to fight the men whilst also taking part in a one-on-one bout against Akira Tozawa. Earlier this week, the former RAW Women's Champion claimed that she wanted to wrestle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, which has led to backlash from the WWE Universe.
Ripley could leave WrestleMania with the SmackDown Women's Championship if she is able to defeat Charlotte Flair, which means that any match she has with Gunther in the near future will be Champion vs Champion.
Several fans believe that there is no way Gunther would win since a win against Ripley would be just him taking down a woman as expected, whilst a loss would make him look like a joke after all of the recent build ups he has had on SmackDown.
Of course, there are some fans who are on Rhea's side and would love to see the match take place in reality.
Rhea Ripley could be in Dominik's corner for his match against his father at WWE WrestleMania
Rhea Ripley has her own match at WrestleMania, potentially a main event match, but could also be in Dominik's and Finn Balor's corners for their matches against Rey Mysterio and Edge, respectively.
Ripley has faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania before and came up short three years ago, and she knows that she cannot afford to make the same mistake this year after pushing the fact that she has evolved in that time.
Ripley is currently one of the most dominant female wrestlers in WWE, and if anyone can win the Intercontinental Championship and be in the same league as Chyna, then it's her.
