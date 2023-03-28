"This is too far" - WWE Universe reacts to female superstar targeting Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley has been pushing to smash the glass ceiling that prevents the women of WWE from facing off against the men.

Ripley has interfered in matches in recent weeks to fight the men whilst also taking part in a one-on-one bout against Akira Tozawa. Earlier this week, the former RAW Women's Champion claimed that she wanted to wrestle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, which has led to backlash from the WWE Universe.

Randy @ThatGuyRandy__ @nodqdotcom Gunther spent over an hour in the royal rumble trading blows with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. I’m not tryna see Rhea take the championship away from him @nodqdotcom Gunther spent over an hour in the royal rumble trading blows with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. I’m not tryna see Rhea take the championship away from him

Brandon Bukas ⬆️🧢🦌🍎 @BrandonBukas @nodqdotcom If she wants to do the Chyna thing, Gunther would be a style clash. Now if Gunther dropped it to Rey and Rhea beat Rey for the IC.... @nodqdotcom If she wants to do the Chyna thing, Gunther would be a style clash. Now if Gunther dropped it to Rey and Rhea beat Rey for the IC....

Randy @ThatGuyRandy__ @DaivonMTaylor @nodqdotcom Her taking the title off Gunther implies she is better than Gunther and Sheamus. Gunther has been on his best run since NXT UK. Rhea is not more worthy than Sheamus Drew Braun even Ricochet. I’ve been a big Rhea supporter since the MYC but this is too far. @DaivonMTaylor @nodqdotcom Her taking the title off Gunther implies she is better than Gunther and Sheamus. Gunther has been on his best run since NXT UK. Rhea is not more worthy than Sheamus Drew Braun even Ricochet. I’ve been a big Rhea supporter since the MYC but this is too far.

Ripley could leave WrestleMania with the SmackDown Women's Championship if she is able to defeat Charlotte Flair, which means that any match she has with Gunther in the near future will be Champion vs Champion.

The Midnight Ryder (SCM) 🐎 @MaskedRyder @KnRzel @Dinahmoehum_ @nodqdotcom And yet it looks dumb on national TV for a guy the size of Gunther to have an even fight with a girl. Even if it's Rhea Ripley. Intergender matches is an independent wrestling thing and that's where it needs to stay. Fake fighting or not @KnRzel @Dinahmoehum_ @nodqdotcom And yet it looks dumb on national TV for a guy the size of Gunther to have an even fight with a girl. Even if it's Rhea Ripley. Intergender matches is an independent wrestling thing and that's where it needs to stay. Fake fighting or not

Several fans believe that there is no way Gunther would win since a win against Ripley would be just him taking down a woman as expected, whilst a loss would make him look like a joke after all of the recent build ups he has had on SmackDown.

Brennan ⚖ @ThatHorrorGuy_ @nodqdotcom No, because once again it's the whole thing where if Rhea beats Gunther he looks like a joke and if he wins, he beat down a woman. There is no way to win there @nodqdotcom No, because once again it's the whole thing where if Rhea beats Gunther he looks like a joke and if he wins, he beat down a woman. There is no way to win there

Of course, there are some fans who are on Rhea's side and would love to see the match take place in reality.

Andfew B @AndrewCB11 @nodqdotcom Honestly, it has the potential to be a short, but entertaining match. Obviously, Gunther would have to win, but Rhea could manage to get a couple of big moves off on him. @nodqdotcom Honestly, it has the potential to be a short, but entertaining match. Obviously, Gunther would have to win, but Rhea could manage to get a couple of big moves off on him.

Rhea Ripley could be in Dominik's corner for his match against his father at WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley has her own match at WrestleMania, potentially a main event match, but could also be in Dominik's and Finn Balor's corners for their matches against Rey Mysterio and Edge, respectively.

Ripley has faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania before and came up short three years ago, and she knows that she cannot afford to make the same mistake this year after pushing the fact that she has evolved in that time.

Ripley is currently one of the most dominant female wrestlers in WWE, and if anyone can win the Intercontinental Championship and be in the same league as Chyna, then it's her.

Do you think Rhea should face Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

