Cody Rhodes has managed to capture lightning-in-a-bottle megastar status in WWE and looks to be heading to even bigger success in the company. However, it seems that there could be much deeper plans for him in the future, including a turn to a more sinister side of his character.

The American Nightmare has capitalized on his stardom as he transitioned from AEW to WWE with incredible performances and promo segments. Cody Rhodes even gave a career-defining performance as he wrestled injured against Seth Rollins and cemented his huge babyface standing amongst the crowd after winning the Royal Rumble.

However, it's not often a WWE Superstar stays babyface for long, and perhaps introducing Paul Heyman into their minds could be the trick that does it. According to Freddie Prinze Jr. on his 'Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, seeds for a potential heel turn could have been planted on this week's Monday Night RAW for Cody Rhodes.

“Paul is just at a whole different level. It’s like making a deal with The Devil every time he speaks to a wrestler, and he’s going to test your morality as a babyface because you’re always going to be a babyface if you’re in the ring with Paul Heyman” Freddie said. “There’s an interesting moment where Cody was almost nodding along and it made me think like, this could be the moment they go back to if Cody turns heel too soon. Now I’m not saying that’s what they’re going to do, I’m not saying that’s what they should do." (H/T - Ringside News)

WWE has been doing a fantastic job with storytelling lately. Not only is the Sami Zayn/The Bloodline angle special, last week's promo segment between Rhodes and Heyman could also be the start of something incredible as well. We'll have to keep checking in weekly on Monday Night RAW to see how far the story escalates.

Wrestling Legend believes 38-year-old WWE star is a better option to dethrone Roman Reigns than Cody Rhodes

Dutch Mantell believes that Sami Zayn could be a better option than Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns as the top champion in WWE.

Fans have been raving about their desire to see Sami being the one to headline WrestleMania ever since he turned his back on The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023. However, it seems that The American Nightmare has already sealed his ticket to the main event instead by winning the men's Rumble match.

Sami Zayn does have a fighting chance to reach WrestleMania as he takes on Roman at Elimination Chamber 2023. Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell gave his thoughts about Sami Zayn being the best option to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

"Well, I do like that because Roman [Reigns] could beat his [Sami Zayn's] a** for 45 minutes. And Roman could end up beating himself and then Sami puts a little bit of a move and then boom! The place would erupt." (6:25-6:41)

