[VIDEO] Rhea Ripley caught mouthing the Judgment Day theme, and she agrees!

Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest stars in WWE over the past few months and is the current Women's World Champion on RAW.

Ripley and The Judgment Day recently invaded NXT, proving that their reach extends across all three brands. Following her appearance on the white and gold brand, an interesting video has been shared online.

Fans seem to find it very interesting that Ripley knows her own entrance theme, and she somehow looks even more intimidating as she mouths the lyrics.

Ripley herself seems quite happy with the video since she went on to retweet it to all of her followers on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley doesn't currently have a challenger for her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley is expected to face off against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam next month, but less than three weeks out from the show, the match hasn't been made official.

Instead, it appears that Ripley has issues with both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and in storyline, it's not yet been made clear who will face her for the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Much of the SummerSlam card remains up in the air, but with The Judgment Day settling their issues on RAW, it appears that Ripley will have some backup regardless of who she is forced to defend against.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest could be dragged into a match against Seth Rollins since both men are eyeing up his World Heavyweight Championship. Dominik Mysterio appears to be in a feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but it's unclear who his partner will be if he challenges for the Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Rhea Ripley could challenge for the Tag Team Championship alongside Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

